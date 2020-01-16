|
Thelma D. Sartin, age 93 of Middletown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 6, 2020.
Born on October 28, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edgar & Elsie (Eskridge) Deakyne. Thelma graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1944.
She was married 63 years to Thomas W. Sartin whom preceded her in death in May 2007. Thelma worked side by side with him on the farm and at home. They traveled the eastern U.S. and she kept a detailed journal of each trip. She was very active in the St. Georges United Methodist Church. Thelma loved her family, her church and working outdoors. She was proud to keep track of birthdates and ages of family and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Deakyne.
She is survived by her daughters Linda S. Graham and her husband Rev. Ray F. Graham, and Barbara Kelly, her Grandchildren Ronald Kelly Jr., Glen Williams, Jr., Melanie Kelly, and Rebecca Johnson, Step Grandchildren Nathan Graham, and Erin Fogg, 10 Great Grandchildren, 7 Step Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandson.
Services were held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 am, at the DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Interment was in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Georges United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, St. Georges, DE 19733.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Jan. 16 to Jan. 25, 2020