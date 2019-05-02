|
Vincenza Rita Rodenberg, known to her friends and family as Vivian, age 81, of Middletown, Delaware, formerly of Oradell, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
Vivian was born to the late John Sirugo and Amelia Rizza in New York, New York. She grew up in a close knit Italian-American community where she shared an especially close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Frances. She attended Mary Help of Christians School.
In 1956, she married the love of her life, the late George T. Rodenberg. Vivian spent her life dedicated to raising her two children, Denise and Thomas. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, Vivian provided laughter-filled support and friendship to a large collection of family members and friends.
In addition to her commitment to her family, she worked as a staff assistant for the advertising/sales promotion department for Royal Doulton China Company for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing mahjong, knitting, and crocheting. Vivian cooked enough food to feed an army. Her cheesecake recipe was particularly celebrated by many.
Vivian is predeceased by her husband, George, and her parents. She is survived by her children, Denise Timberman (Bruce Eccleston) of Felton, Delaware, and Thomas G. Rodenberg (Elizabethann) of Hillsdale, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Anthony Timberman (Nina) of Auburn, Maine, Melissa Timberman (Grant) of Felton, Shannon, Casey, and Cassidy Rodenberg of Hillsdale, New Jersey; a great-granddaughter, Gabriella Beckworth; her sisters, Francine Gould (Bob) of Hampstead, North Carolina, and Marie Henderson (Bill) of Bedminster, New Jersey; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her cherished pug, Terry, who was her companion for many years.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to Delaware Hospice, especially Erica and Alexis, who provided such wonderful care during the last year of her life.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 E. Main St., Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 209 Washington St., Delaware City. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vivian's memory to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 209 Washington St., Delaware City, DE 19706.
Published in Middletown Transcript from May 2 to May 11, 2019