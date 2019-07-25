|
William "Bill" E. Shetzler Sr., age 74, of Odessa, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Born September 1, 1944, in Wilmington, Delaware, Bill was the son of the late Edward A. and the late Elaine (Maxwell) Shetzler.
Bill was known for his love of spending time with his friends at the Racks and Quacks Hunt Club. Faithfully every Friday afternoon, Bill could be found enjoying conversation and the love of the "Lord"…. Calvert with lifelong friends at Kelly's Tavern in Port Penn. In his free time at the house, Bill loved riding his mower and caring for his lawn.
Two of Bill's greatest loves were the Fire Service and the Masons. Bill was a lifetime member as well as Past Chief of the Odessa Volunteer Fire Company. As well as an honorary member of the Middletown and Delaware City Fire Companies. He was raised into Union Lodge #5 in 1989 and held the position of Worshipful Master in 2002.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy Shetzler of Odessa; daughter Victoria "Dee" Elwood (David) of Lewes; son William E. Shetzler, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Middletown; son Willard Glenn Shetzler and Angela Greenlee of Dover; step-daughter Teresa Gallucio and her husband Casey of Newark; step-daughter Yvonne Nichols and her husband Thomas of Newark; brother Robert L. Shetzler and his wife Marge of Middletown; brother Robin M. Shetzler and his wife Diane of Middletown; seven grandchildren: Holly Dunsmore (Kevin), Macey Jones, Payton Kelly Shetzler, Tyler Keplinger, Nathan E. Shetzler, Madison G. Elwood, Gabrielle L. Shetzler; and a great-grandchild Owen Dunsmore; and his beloved dogs Honey and Teddy.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a Masonic Service beginning at 10:45 a.m., at the Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall, 304 Main St., Odessa. Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Burial with full firemen's honors will be held in Old Drawyers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill's memory to Odessa Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 81, Odessa, DE 19730 and/or Union Masonic Lodge #5, 105 West Park Place, Middletown, DE 19709.
To send online condolences, visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in Middletown Transcript from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2019