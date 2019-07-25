Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
William Shetzler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall
304 Main St.
Odessa, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall
304 Main St
Odessa, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shetzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Shetzler Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Shetzler Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" E. Shetzler Sr., age 74, of Odessa, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born September 1, 1944, in Wilmington, Delaware, Bill was the son of the late Edward A. and the late Elaine (Maxwell) Shetzler.
Bill was known for his love of spending time with his friends at the Racks and Quacks Hunt Club. Faithfully every Friday afternoon, Bill could be found enjoying conversation and the love of the "Lord"…. Calvert with lifelong friends at Kelly's Tavern in Port Penn. In his free time at the house, Bill loved riding his mower and caring for his lawn.

Two of Bill's greatest loves were the Fire Service and the Masons. Bill was a lifetime member as well as Past Chief of the Odessa Volunteer Fire Company. As well as an honorary member of the Middletown and Delaware City Fire Companies. He was raised into Union Lodge #5 in 1989 and held the position of Worshipful Master in 2002.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy Shetzler of Odessa; daughter Victoria "Dee" Elwood (David) of Lewes; son William E. Shetzler, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Middletown; son Willard Glenn Shetzler and Angela Greenlee of Dover; step-daughter Teresa Gallucio and her husband Casey of Newark; step-daughter Yvonne Nichols and her husband Thomas of Newark; brother Robert L. Shetzler and his wife Marge of Middletown; brother Robin M. Shetzler and his wife Diane of Middletown; seven grandchildren: Holly Dunsmore (Kevin), Macey Jones, Payton Kelly Shetzler, Tyler Keplinger, Nathan E. Shetzler, Madison G. Elwood, Gabrielle L. Shetzler; and a great-grandchild Owen Dunsmore; and his beloved dogs Honey and Teddy.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a Masonic Service beginning at 10:45 a.m., at the Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall, 304 Main St., Odessa. Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Burial with full firemen's honors will be held in Old Drawyers Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill's memory to Odessa Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 81, Odessa, DE 19730 and/or Union Masonic Lodge #5, 105 West Park Place, Middletown, DE 19709.
To send online condolences, visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in Middletown Transcript from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now