CHAPMAN AnnMaree (Bonnyrigg)
After a long brave fight against illness, AnnMaree Chapman (nee Fenty), loving wife of Andrew, much loved mother of Niall and Ewan, loving granny to Keir and Lucien, loving sister, loving mother-in-law to Jo. Service in the Main Chapel at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 noon. Anyone who wishes to attend is very welcome. A collection will be taken for a Rheumatoid Arthritis Charity, for anyone wishing to contribute.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020