INGRAM Frank Suddenly, on August 8, 2020, at Highbank Care Home, Dalkeith, Frank James Ingram, aged 87, retired from Ferranti, Edinburgh. Dearly beloved son of Frank and Jean (Milne) Ingram, brother to Bert and Bob, loving husband to Mabel (Noble), brother-in-law to Marie, Gordon and Elsie, uncle of Heather, Charles, Karen and Craig.
Fondly remembered and dearly missed.
Sadly, by virtue of current restrictions, a private graveside service at Newbattle Cemetery, Dalkeith only.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
