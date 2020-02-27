|
ALLAN Frank Robertson (Newtongrange / Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Frankie, aged 88, beloved husband of the late Molly, adored dad of Derek and Gail, much loved father-in-law of Rhoda and Colin and treasured papa of Lewis and Struan. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, March 3, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020