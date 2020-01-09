|
JAMIESON Harry 3/10/1939 - 12/1/2010
Ten years since I last held your hand,
Or was able to tell you my hopes and plans.
A lot has happened in that time,
Changes a-plenty and some hard times.
But the love I have for my wonderful Dad,
Is evermore strong and sometimes sad.
If only I could phone you to ask your advice,
Or text you the latest on your mobile device.
Your Grandson turns sixteen, and what a young man he's becoming, I know you would be proud of the obstacles he's overcoming.
He's so like his 'Gradad' its scary to see,
But joyful in other ways, believe me.
I can remember you with joy and exasperation at times!
You were the best Dad in the world and you were all MINE.
I will always love you, no matter how many years shall pass and tonight on your anniversary I shall raise to you a glass!
Gone from this earth BUT never our minds,
Harry lives on in our hearts for all time.
Love, your daughter June.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020