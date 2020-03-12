|
|
|
KEITH Janet Drysdale
(nee Bishop) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at Southpark Retirement Home, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Janet, much loved wife to the late Ian, loving mum to Jim, Joan, Robert, Alison and Duncan, granny Keith to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a dear mother-in-law to the family. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, March 16, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020