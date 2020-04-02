Home

John "Jock" McGLASHAN

John "Jock" McGLASHAN Notice
McGLASHAN
John "Jock" (Bonnyrigg)
June 14, 1940-
March 26, 2020
On March 26, 2020, John, formerly of Bonnyrigg, passed away peacefully, at Guthrie House, Liberton, aged 79 years, Beloved husband of Marilyn and much loved father of Robert, Kerry and George, grandad of Louis, Harry and Emma. Due to the current circumstances we are all facing, a private cremation will take place and a celebration of Jock's life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020
