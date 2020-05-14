Home

WHAILIN John Passed away peacefully, at Methven House Nursing Home, Kirkcaldy on Friday, May 1, 2020. John Stenhouse, aged 69 years of Kirkcaldy and formerly of Loanhead. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Alan, devoted grandad of Scott and dear brother of Ross. Due to the current situation only John's immediate family may attend the service, however donations may be sent to PSP Association in John's memory, if so desired.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on May 14, 2020
