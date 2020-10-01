|
CORTES Mariann Died peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, after a short illness, surrounded by her daughters, Jade, Freyja and Chloe whom she leaves behind along with her four grandchildren, and a great many close friends in Scotland and Spain. Mariann was a dedicated English and Spanish teacher in Edinburgh and the
Lothians and a community representative and volunteer upon her retirement. At heart, Mariann was also an artist, nature enthusiast, plant-nurturing gardener and shellpicking seaside devotee, but most of all she was an unconditionally loving and loved mum and nana who will be forever missed and in our hearts, always. Due to current restrictions, the funeral is private, but a memorial will be planned in due course. Instead of flowers, donations to Marie Curie Edinburgh* www.justgiving.com/campaign/Marie CurieHospiceEdinburgh in Mariann's name would mean a lot to the family. *It costs over £8,000 per day to run the hospice.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020