VINE Alf On 18th May 2020, aged 78 years, suddenly, but peacefully at home
in Newhaven.
Formerly of East Chiltington.
Son of the late Alf and Nora,
much loved brother of Eva, Rosie
and Willie, also dear uncle of Denise, Francis and Christopher.
A private family service will take
place at East Chiltington Church.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 9, 2020