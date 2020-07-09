Home

POWERED BY

Services
R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Resources
More Obituaries for Alf Vine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alf Vine

Notice Condolences

Alf Vine Notice
VINE Alf On 18th May 2020, aged 78 years, suddenly, but peacefully at home
in Newhaven.
Formerly of East Chiltington.
Son of the late Alf and Nora,
much loved brother of Eva, Rosie
and Willie, also dear uncle of Denise, Francis and Christopher.
A private family service will take
place at East Chiltington Church.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -