Sellers Alison Passed away peacefully at
Adelaide House, Haywards Heath on 14th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mother of Pete, Tim & Tracey and loving grandmother
of Benjamin & Sebastian.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 27th February at 3pm at
The Fraser House Service Suite,
P & S Gallagher, 20 Sussex Road.
No black please. Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheque made payable to Alzheimer's UK and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 20, 2020