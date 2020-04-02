|
|
|
Barton Anthony (Tony) Passed away at home
24th March, aged 88.
Loving husband, father and grandfather. Husband of Vera for 66 wonderful years. Father of Graham and Neal, father in law to Sarah, grandfather of Natalie and Jack. Former chairman of Burgess Hill Town Council and Keymer Parish Council, President of Adastra Bowls Club.
He will be sadly missed.
Donations to Barnardos
c/o Bowleys Funeral Directors.
Close family funeral 6th April,
due to current situation.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 2, 2020