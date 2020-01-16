Home

Arthur Markwick

Notice Condolences

Arthur Markwick Notice
Markwick Arthur Colin On 27th December 2019, aged 99.
Former tree surgeon of Ansty.
Husband of the late Ivy & stepfather
of the late Wendy.
Father of Richard, Lesley & Alison.
Grandfather of six and
great-grandfather of nine.
A private funeral will take place but donations, if desired, can be made by cheques payable to St Peter &
St James Hospice and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020
