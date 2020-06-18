|
|
|
Heath Betty Winifred Adored Wife to David and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, friend and teacher left us on the
8th of June 2020, at the age of 88.
We wish to celebrate her life and all that she contributed to everyone that met and knew her and thank her for being such a wonderful person.
Unfortunately due to the necessity
to keep safe at this current time,
we are truly sorry to be unable
to invite you to attend her funeral.
If you wish to commemorate her in
any way, please feel free to raise a glass and contribute to a local charity to
help those that she was always
ready to assist.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 18, 2020