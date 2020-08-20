|
|
|
BOB SMITH Passed away suddenly at home on 29 July 2020,
aged 79, after an unexpected and short battle with terminal cancer.
Much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to COVID, family funeral only
on 21 August.
For those that wish to see Bob off, the hearse is leaving home at 1.30pm.
No flowers please.
Tributes very welcome and, if desired, donations, both can be made via https://robert-smith-1941-2020.muchloved.com and
C&T Radmall Funeral Services
Tel. 01444 849325.
As so many people cannot pay their formal respects to Bob this year,
the family plan to hold a memorial to celebrate what would have been his 80th year on Saturday 12 June 2021.
Save the date.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 20, 2020