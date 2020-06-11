|
MARSH Brian Edward It is with great sadness that we announce
the death of Brian (Chow) Marsh,
who passed away peacefully at home on 27th May, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Rosemary, his first Wife sadly passed away in
2010 but he is survived by his Sons, Stephen & Andrew and his second Wife, Bethen.
A much-loved Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Brother & Uncle who will be sadly missed.
A private service will be held on 19th June 2020 and a celebration of Brian's life will take place at a later date.
The family requests no flowers but donations to
St Barnabas Hospice are welcome and may be sent to
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 11, 2020