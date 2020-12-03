|
|
|
Critcher Carmiña On 24th November 2020,
peacefully with family in Brighton.
Much loved widow of Stanley, mother of Ginny & Paul, mother-in-law to Chris & Carmelina and grandmother to Jack & Daniel. Beloved daughter of Pepita,
sister of Maribel & Marisa and much loved by all her family in Spain.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church, Haywards Heath.
Attendees are invited to wear/
carry a flower of their choice.
Donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK
and the Carers Trust.
All enquiries to Masters and Son.
01444 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 3, 2020