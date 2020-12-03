Home

Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Carmiña Critcher

Critcher Carmiña On 24th November 2020,
peacefully with family in Brighton.
Much loved widow of Stanley, mother of Ginny & Paul, mother-in-law to Chris & Carmelina and grandmother to Jack & Daniel. Beloved daughter of Pepita,
sister of Maribel & Marisa and much loved by all her family in Spain.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church, Haywards Heath.
Attendees are invited to wear/
carry a flower of their choice.
Donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK
and the Carers Trust.
All enquiries to Masters and Son.
01444 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 3, 2020
