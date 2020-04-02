|
Bristow Charles
(Charlie) Of Haywards Heath.
Passed away peacefully at home on 27th March 2020, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved Dad, Grandad &
Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Private funeral.
The family hope to hold an occasion
of remembrance at a later date.
Donations if desired may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on Memory Giving) or by cheque made payable to RNLI and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 2, 2020