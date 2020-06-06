Home

Claire Hurst

Hurst Claire Doreen Peacefully at St Peter & St James Hospice on 13th May, aged 86 years.
A wonderful Wife, Mum and Ging
who will be so dearly missed.
Private funeral.
Donations if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk or cheques made payable to either Alzheimer's Society or St Peter & St James Hospice, can be sent c/o
P&S Gallagher, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Weald House,
111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA tel: 01444 239869
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2020
