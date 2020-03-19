|
HORAN Cynthia Anne
(neé Bambury) Of Plumpton, East Sussex.
Died peacefully on 2nd March 2020, aged 80. Much loved wife of the late Frank Horan, mother of Tom, Julia and John, grandmother of Molly, Joseph, Florence and Lily. Funeral service at
St Anne's Church, Lewes on
Monday 23rd March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only but donations, if wished, can be made to Glyndebourne's Raise Your Voice program c/o
Funeral Directors Cooper & Son,
42 High Street, Lewes BN7 2DD or at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/42677
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020