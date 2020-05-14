|
|
|
MORRIS David On Wednesday 6th May 2020,
peacefully at Treliske Hospital,
David Charles Edward,
aged 81 years of Heamoor.
Formerly of North Chailey, Sussex.
Beloved Husband of Joan (Jo),
a dearly loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private family funeral service
due to the current situation.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired for The P D S A may be sent to
Burroughs and Kearey
Funeral Directors,
The Rear of Barwis Terrace,
Penzance, TR18 2AW,
Tele. 01736 364062.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020