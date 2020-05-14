Home

David Morris Notice
MORRIS David On Wednesday 6th May 2020,
peacefully at Treliske Hospital,
David Charles Edward,
aged 81 years of Heamoor.
Formerly of North Chailey, Sussex.
Beloved Husband of Joan (Jo),
a dearly loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private family funeral service
due to the current situation.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired for The P D S A may be sent to
Burroughs and Kearey
Funeral Directors,
The Rear of Barwis Terrace,
Penzance, TR18 2AW,
Tele. 01736 364062.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020
