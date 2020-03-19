|
|
|
NAISH On 10th March peacefully,
David, aged 94 years.
Formerly of the Balcombe Estate.
Husband of the late Joan and
much loved father of Liz & Sue,
and Papa to his grandchildren &
great grandchildren.
Funeral at St Mary's Church, Balcombe, on Monday 30th March at 12 noon.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to
British Heart Foundation and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020