Home

POWERED BY

Services
P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Resources
More Obituaries for David Naish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Naish

Notice Condolences

David Naish Notice
NAISH On 10th March peacefully,
David, aged 94 years.
Formerly of the Balcombe Estate.
Husband of the late Joan and
much loved father of Liz & Sue,
and Papa to his grandchildren &
great grandchildren.
Funeral at St Mary's Church, Balcombe, on Monday 30th March at 12 noon.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to
British Heart Foundation and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -