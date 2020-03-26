|
NAISH On 10th March peacefully.
David, aged 94.
Formerly of the Balcombe Estate.
Husband of the late Joan and
much loved father of Liz & Sue,
and Papa to his grandchildren
& great grandchildren.
A private funeral will take place
and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to
British Heart Foundation and sent
c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 26, 2020