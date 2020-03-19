Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Dennis Partridge

PARTRIDGE Dennis Andrew
PARTRIDGE Dennis Andrew Peacefully on 8th March 2020,
aged 93 years. Devoted Husband of the late Lucy and a loving Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Brother.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Church, Burgess Hill on Tuesday 31st March at 12.00 noon followed by cremation. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "Help for Heroes"
may be sent to Lyn,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020
