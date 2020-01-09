Home

Dennis Wooller

Dennis Wooller Notice
WOOLLER Dennis Died peacefully at
home surrounded by
his loved ones on
23rd December 2019
aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad & Great Grandad.

He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

Funeral Service to be held at
Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton
on Tuesday 14th January at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation or
St Peter & St James Hospice may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 9, 2020
