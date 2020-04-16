|
|
|
KING Des Of Horsted Keynes.
Died peacefully on
5th April 2020 , aged 76.
Loving husband of the late Sandra,
Much loved Dad of Alison and Andrew, partner to Tracey, like a father to Leanne and Charlie, Grandad to Jade, Martha, Toby and Ruby, like a grandad to Poppy, Daisy and Albert,
great grandad to Theo and Skylar.
A Private funeral will take place.
Donations in memory of Des may be sent for St. Peter & St .James Hospice via the R A Brooks & Son website www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 16, 2020