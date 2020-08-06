Home

Churchill Diane M.B.E. Passed away suddenly at home on 23rd July 2020, aged 71 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service on
Monday 10th August at
Woodvale Crematorium,
Lewes Road, Brighton at 11.30a.m.
At Diane's request family only to attend and no black to be worn.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in memory of Di
may be sent to Sussex MS Centre,
Southwick Recreation Ground,
Croft Avenue, Southwick BN42 4AB,
mssussex.com or Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath RH17 5JF, justgiving.com/dvlcc.
Enquiries please to
Bakers Funeralcare, 60 Church Road,
Portslade. Tel: 01273 418464
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 6, 2020
