Bryant Donald Thomas Aged 91, after a short illness,
peacefully, on 26th October at home
at St George's Park, Ditchling.
Much loved father of Alison and Sally, dear friend to Ann Bruce, and loving husband of the late Mary Bryant.
Private funeral service at Wivelsfield
St Peter and St John Church.
No flowers: donations please,
to St Peter and St James Hospice,
via mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters and Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE. (01444) 482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 19, 2020
