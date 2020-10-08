|
Hole Donald Edwin After a determined fight,
Donald passed away peacefully in
St Peter & St James Hospice
on 27th September 2020,
aged 82 years.
Much loved and loving
husband to Evelyn,
dad of Graham and Karyn,
father in law of Clare and Kevin
and grandad of
Katherine, James and Holly.
Late of Hole & Sons Plant Hire, Sayers Common and Vinalls, Henfield.
He will be sorely missed by
all his many family, friends,
local villagers and Publicans!
Private Funeral service in Christ
Church at Sayers Common.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired should
be made payable to
The Woodland Flora & Fauna Group
(as Donald loved the outdoors,
nature and wildlife) and sent
c/o Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road,
Haywards Heath RH16 1EE.
Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 8, 2020