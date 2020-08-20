|
THORNE At Oak Lodge Nursing Home after a period of illness on 12th August 2020, Doris, aged 91 years. Past tailoress at Jaegar in Burgess Hill. Has gone to join her beloved Graham, husband of 59 years. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Funeral service to take place at Burgess Hill Burial Ground on Tuesday 25th August at 12.00 noon. Flowers may be sent to Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011. Or donations, if desired, to a . With her beloved husband.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 20, 2020