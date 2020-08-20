Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
12:00
Burgess Hill Burial Ground
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Thorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Thorne

Notice Condolences

Doris Thorne Notice
THORNE At Oak Lodge Nursing Home after a period of illness on 12th August 2020, Doris, aged 91 years. Past tailoress at Jaegar in Burgess Hill. Has gone to join her beloved Graham, husband of 59 years. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Funeral service to take place at Burgess Hill Burial Ground on Tuesday 25th August at 12.00 noon. Flowers may be sent to Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011. Or donations, if desired, to a . With her beloved husband.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -