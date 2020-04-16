Home

Fraser Edward John
(Ted) Passed away peacefully
on 7th April aged 77 years at
Aniska Lodge, Warninglid.
Dearly loved husband of Patricia,
much loved father of Nicholas and Tracey and Grandad to Katrina, Ashley, Jack, Samuel & Marcus.
A private funeral service will be held.
If wished, donations in Edward's memory can be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on Memory Giving)
or by cheques made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath.
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 16, 2020
