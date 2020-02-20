|
KING Frances (Fran) Mary
neé Atkins Peacefully passed away at home
on 5th February, aged 56 years.
Beloved wife of Alan, loving mother
to Molly and dear sister to
Sarah & Paul.
Funeral service at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium on Monday 2nd March
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheque made payable to Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 20, 2020