Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances King

Notice Condolences

Frances King Notice
KING Frances (Fran) Mary
neé Atkins Peacefully passed away at home
on 5th February, aged 56 years.
Beloved wife of Alan, loving mother
to Molly and dear sister to
Sarah & Paul.
Funeral service at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium on Monday 2nd March
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheque made payable to Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -