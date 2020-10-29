Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henfield Funeral Services (Henfield)
The Old Bell, High Street
Henfield, Sussex BN5 9HN
01273 494688
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Chapman

Notice Condolences

Frederick Chapman Notice
Chapman Frederick 'Fred' Aged 60 years of Burgess Hill,
West Sussex passed away on
the 18th of October 2020.
Fred's service is to be officated by the Rev'd Paul Doick and held on
Tuesday 3rd November, 11.00am
at St Edwards Church, Burgess Hill
followed by interment at Burgess Hill Burial Ground, Jane Murray Way.
Fred was born in Pembury on
the 8th September 1960, he was a beloved brother, uncle and great uncle. He loved his family and friends
and there was nothing he would
not do to help them and always
put others before himself.
Fred will be dearly missed by his family.
Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN.
Tel:- (01273 494688).
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -