Chapman Frederick 'Fred' Aged 60 years of Burgess Hill,
West Sussex passed away on
the 18th of October 2020.
Fred's service is to be officated by the Rev'd Paul Doick and held on
Tuesday 3rd November, 11.00am
at St Edwards Church, Burgess Hill
followed by interment at Burgess Hill Burial Ground, Jane Murray Way.
Fred was born in Pembury on
the 8th September 1960, he was a beloved brother, uncle and great uncle. He loved his family and friends
and there was nothing he would
not do to help them and always
put others before himself.
Fred will be dearly missed by his family.
Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN.
Tel:- (01273 494688).
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 29, 2020