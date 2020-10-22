Home

BIRD Gavin Stuart Suddenly at home on 25th September 2020, aged 53 years. Beloved Son of Ann and Tony, much loved Brother to Amelia and kind Uncle to Amber and Jake. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. No flowers but donations if desired made payable to "Mind" or "The Huntington's Disease Association" may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS
Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 22, 2020
