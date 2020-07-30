Home

HARDS Geoffrey Roy
(Geoff) Sadly passed away in Germany
on 22nd July 2020, aged 76,
after a brave battle with cancer.

Ashes to be scattered in Switzerland close to holiday memories.

Whilst married to Kathleen,
Geoff was a member of "The Deputies", touring the UK and Germany alongside Dusty Springfield, Elkie Brooks,
The Bachelors and Kenny Ball.

Geoff, a lifelong Chelsea supporter, became Manager of
Ansty Football Club.

A printer by trade, he continued his career in Germany until his retirement, when he enjoyed holidays, painting, drawing, films and music.

A much loved husband of Christel, greatly loved father of Rosemary, Stephen, Gareth, Carly, Torsten, and a grandfather and great grandfather.

His sense of humour, kindness, creativity of art and music will be hugely missed by family and friends.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 30, 2020
