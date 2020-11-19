|
Grant-Stevens Gerald Sadly Gerry passed away on
23rd October 2020, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband to Marie and
a wonderful father to Melanie
and Caroline, he will be greatly
missed by all who knew him.
Due to Covid restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to the RAF Benevolent Fund can be sent c/o P&S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA.
Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 19, 2020