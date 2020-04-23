|
|
|
McGREGOR
Harvey With great sadness we announce the death of our much loved father, Harvey McGregor,
beloved husband of Jean. Harvey passed away peacefully on
Friday 17th of April at 4pm just 8 days shy of his 100th birthday, at Rectory House Nursing home where he and Jean had spent the last year together. There will be a funeral for close family only at 1pm on May 1st in Worthing. Family flowers only, but any donations you may wish to give to St Catherine's Hospice please via funeral directors
H D Tribe.
Harvey will be greatly missed by all his family and especially by Jean and his children Karen and Ian,
his 9 grandchildren and
7 great grandchildren.
Harvey was so proud of his family.
Harvey will be missed by many in the village of Lindfield where he lived with Jean for more than 65 years in the house they bought soon after their marriage in 1950 and in Hayward's Heath where he practiced as a dentist for 35 years.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020