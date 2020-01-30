Home

P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Notice

Helen Miller Notice
Miller Helen Passed away peacefully
on 18th January, aged 76.
Helen's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th February at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium,
St Richard's Chapel at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice and sent c/o P & S Gallagher Independent Family Funeral Directors, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 30, 2020
