HEDGES Hilda 'H' Of Lindfield.
Passed away peacefully on
11th June, aged 86 years.
A private funeral service will
be held on Monday 22nd June.
Flowers welcome from all, alternatively, donations in memory
of H can be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on Memory Giving) or by cheques made payable to Guide Dogs For The Blind or Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath,
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 18, 2020