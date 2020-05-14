|
Nelson Ian Anthony Peacefully on Sunday 3rd May at The Royal Sussex County Hospital after a short illness. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean, his children and grandchildren, and by all the many people who knew him in Hurstpierpoint where he had lived for over 50 years. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint later in the year. Donations if desired can be made to the RNLI via Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks BN6 8AN
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020