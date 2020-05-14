Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Holy Trinity Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Nelson

Notice Condolences

Ian Nelson Notice
Nelson Ian Anthony Peacefully on Sunday 3rd May at The Royal Sussex County Hospital after a short illness. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean, his children and grandchildren, and by all the many people who knew him in Hurstpierpoint where he had lived for over 50 years. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint later in the year. Donations if desired can be made to the RNLI via Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks BN6 8AN
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -