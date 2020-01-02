|
|
|
JACKSON Jackie Peacefully at home on
17th December 2019
aged 66 years.
Devoted Wife and soul mate to Keith,
much loved Daughter to
the late Nora & Les Sayers,
sister to Graham & John &
Auntie & Sister in Law.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint
on Wednesday 8th January at
11.00 a.m. followed by Interment
in South Avenue Cemetery.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for
The Royal Marsden Hospital or
St Peter & St James Hospice may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020