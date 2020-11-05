|
BEDSON Jacquie Passed away on 21st October 2020 after a tremendous 5 ½ month battle with lymphoma. She fought so bravely right to the end.
She leaves behind her husband Norman, daughter Niki and many others whose world will be forever darker.
A private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only, donations for "Lymphoma Action"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath,
West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 5, 2020