R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Jacquie Bedson

Jacquie Bedson Notice
BEDSON Jacquie Passed away on 21st October 2020 after a tremendous 5 ½ month battle with lymphoma. She fought so bravely right to the end.
She leaves behind her husband Norman, daughter Niki and many others whose world will be forever darker.
A private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only, donations for "Lymphoma Action"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath,
West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 5, 2020
